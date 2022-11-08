ATOR: Turkey’s ban on flights of a number of Russian aircraft will not affect tourist trips

The ban on dual-registration flights will not affect tourist trips of Russians to Turkey. The impact of such restrictions “Vestnik ATOR” disclosed sources in the aviation market.

The interlocutors of the publication noted that the Turkish side has not yet notified the Russian air carriers of the ban. The airlines received information about this through the Russian Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Transport itself – from the Turkish aviation authorities.

At the same time, experts ruled out any impact of the ban on Russians traveling to the popular resort country. “Everyone flies to Turkey either on flights of Turkish airlines or on planes of Russian airlines, but owned by Russia and with Russian registration,” said a top manager of one of the domestic airlines.

Anna Podgornaya from Pegas Touristik confirmed the absence of problems related to the new ban on Nordwind ATOR passenger liners flying to Turkey. In turn, the interlocutor of the publication in Azur Air also said that the innovation would not affect their flights to the country. “On international flights, aircraft registered only in Russia are involved,” he added.

Earlier in November, it was reported that the Turkish authorities banned the flight of Russian aircraft with dual registration through the airspace of the country. The measure went into effect November 1. Because of this requirement, the duration of flights, for example, to Egypt has increased by 20-30 minutes.