Judgments | A 16-year-old boy assaulted two ticket inspectors in a subway car

Too a late purchased mobile ticket caused a violent incident on a metro train last February.

The 16-year-old boy and his companions who were traveling from Espoo to Helsinki had redeemed their tickets too late in June 2021.

The ticket inspectors asked them to provide their personal information for the inspection fee, but one of the boys began to resist the measure by jumping onto the bench and finally onto the back of the bench, while shaking the other inspector’s hand.

One of the inspectors tried to hold the boy still so that he wouldn’t run away at the next station. This caused a scuffle, during which the boy both punched and kicked the legs.

In the trial, the events were described as follows: “The fighting was loud and spit was flying”.

In addition, the boy screamed and made death threats. One of the boys filmed the events on his phone.

The situation was resolved at Lauttasaari station when a security guard came to help the inspectors. The boy was put on the ground and handcuffed.

Helsinki according to the district court, the inspectors’ use of force was not excessive.

Based on a medical certificate, another ticket inspector had to go on sick leave due to his injuries.

The district court of Helsinki convicted the boy of both assaults and illegal threats. The sentence for crimes committed as a young person was 50 daily fines, or a total of 300 euros.

In addition to this, he was sentenced to compensate a total of 3,800 euros to both ticket inspectors for pain and suffering, and to the other one for loss of earnings.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant the boy, who appealed his sentence, permission for further proceedings.