A girl reported missing two years ago in Tompkins County, upstate New York, was found safe, hiding in a cubicle in the stairwell of her biological parents, who had lost custody of them, they reported. this Tuesday local media.

New York State Police received a call that the girl, who has been identified as Paislee Shultis, was in a hidden location at a residence in Saugerties, about 160 miles west of the village of Cayuda Heights, Tompkins County. ) from where he disappeared, after which they obtained a search warrant, which they carried out this Monday.

When the girl disappeared on July 13, 2019, then four years old, authorities suspected that she had been kidnapped by her parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis.

They have also indicated that the girl is the subject of a family battle for her custody.

When police arrived at the residence Monday night, the owner of the property in the town of Saugerties said he had not seen the girl since she was reported missing.

After an hour of searching for the girl, now six years old, the minor was found with her mother, Kimberly Cooper in a “small, cold and damp” cubicle under the stairs that lead to the basement of the house.

Detective Erik Thiele noticed something seemed odd on the stairs and spotted a blanket after turning on a light between the steps. It was then that they forced a tool to remove several of the wooden steps and saw the little feet.

Upon removing them all, they found the girl with her mother, who was examined by paramedics who determined that she is in good health and was handed over to the person who has custody of it.

The police had gone to the address where the minor was found on numerous occasions but they had been limited access to the residence, which is surrounded by several surveillance cameras, which allowed its inhabitants to know if someone approached the house. .

Kimberly Cooper, Kirk Shultis as well as the girl’s grandfather, of the same name, were arrested and charged with the crimes of interfering with the custody of the child and endangering a minor.

EFE