Global stabilization of the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the world will occur in mid-2022. This term was named by Nikolai Kryuchkov, Candidate of Medical Sciences, immunologist, General Director of Clinical Excellence Group.

In his opinion, by this time there will be a sharp drop in mortality. Kryuchkov noted that this is not about the end of the pandemic, but about the manageability of the epidemic process. The expert stressed that the disease would be easier to spread at the population level, which, in turn, would help reduce the burden on hospitals.

According to the immunologist, the situation with coronavirus in Russia will improve due to the formation of herd immunity, a breakthrough in the development of which is expected by May or June. “It will not be 85-87 percent, but still very high herd immunity, including to the omicron strain,” Kryuchkov said.

Earlier, virologist, head of the laboratory of bionanotechnology, microbiology and virology at Novosibirsk State University Sergey Netesov predicted the duration of a new wave of coronavirus in Russia. According to the scientist, it can last from two to four months.