The presence of Lamine Yamal, a footballer who played for Barça’s Juvenil A team less than a year ago, is the most outstanding note on the list that Luis de la Fuente offered this Friday for the matches that Spain will play on September 8 against Georgia in Tbilisi and on the 12th of that same month against Cyprus at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Municipal Stadium in Granada, both valid within the qualifying phase for the 2024 Euro Cup to be held in Germany. A summons that moves between the redoubling of the confidence that the coach brings to the block that won the last edition of the League of Nations, but that also offers nine novelties regarding the expedition that touched the sky in the Netherlands.

The man from La Rioja once again has Unai Simón for the goal, who confirmed his ownership in the Final Four of the League of Nations; and with Kepa Arrizabalaga, chosen to wear the gloves on the first list offered by the coach in March due to the absence of the Athletic goalkeeper due to injury and now reinforced by his arrival at Real Madrid. Instead, he recovers David Raya, a substitute at Arsenal but who wins the game over Robert Sánchez, a starter with Chelsea.

Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte remain in the defensive field, a duo who debuted with the national team in June and who maintains his hierarchy in the axis of the rear despite the departure of the Agen-born center-back to Saudi Al-Nassr. It is the first time that a player who plays in Asian football has received a call from the national team. David García returns, called up in March and June but who finally missed this last window due to injury, and Pau Torres, who was in De la Fuente’s first two games as coach, was left out of the trip to the Netherlands and regains credit after going from Villarreal to Aston Villa.

On the sides, once Jordi Alba’s farewell to the national team has been consummated and bearing in mind the injury to Jesús Navas, De la Fuente once again relies on Dani Carvajal for the right flank and hands over the left-footed profile to Balde, also absent in June for injury, and José Luis Gayà. César Azpilicueta returns, a valid option both for the right back and for the center-back position, where he is shining under the orders of Diego Pablo Simeone. The Navarrese did not go with the team since the last World Cup in Qatar.

The center of the field undergoes few changes. Rodrigo Hernández will once again carry the baton of command in a plot where other untouchables such as Mikel Merino, Gavi or Martín Zubimendi remain. Another of Luis de la Fuente’s trusted men also appears, Fabián Ruiz, but Sergio Canales falls, harmed by his departure to Mexican soccer. The great novelty is the entry of Álex Baena, who makes the leap after proclaiming himself runner-up in Europe with La Rojita in June.

On the offensive front, the goal will once again go through the boots of Álvaro Morata and Joselu Mato, who will be joined by Abel Ruiz, a Braga striker who has also jumped from the sub-21 to senior level. The Valencian already made his debut with Luis Enrique in September 2021, participating in the 4-0 defeat of Georgia. At the extremes, De la Fuente reinforces his commitment to Asensio, now at PSG, and to Dani Olmo, whose formidable start to the season has made him one of the great sensations in German football. He also gives continuity to Nico Williams and embraces the self-confidence of a Lamine Yamal who was tempted by Morocco but has finally opted for Spain.

Under pressure



La Roja opened its way to the European Championship by defeating Norway 3-0 at La Rosaleda on March 25, but lost 72 hours later against Scotland in Glasgow (2-0). Spain is, therefore, with three points from two games, which keeps it in fourth position in its group with nine points less than the ‘Tartan Army’, although with two less games played as the June window was lost due to of his presence in the Final Four of the League of Nations. Georgia also appears ahead, with four points in three days, and Norway, also with four points after the four clashes that the Nordic team has faced. The Cyprus group closes, which has failed to score points in the three duels it has fought to date.

The 26 internationals summoned by Luis de la Fuente will meet next Monday at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas. It will be the return to work of the Spanish team after the conquest of the League of Nations last June. A success that has been overshadowed by the ‘Rubiales case’ and the formidable earthquake that has unleashed in Spanish football less than three months after La Roja was crowned in the Netherlands.

The call:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid), David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders: Carvajal (Real Madrid, Azpilicueta (Atlético), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David García (Osasuna), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Laporte (Al Nassr), Balde (Barcelona), Gayà (Valencia).

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernández (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Baena (Villarreal), Fabián Ruiz (PSG).

Forwards: Morata (Atletico), Joselu (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic), Abel Ruiz (Braga) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).