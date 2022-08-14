The Copa Sudamericana, one of the most important and exciting tournaments at the club level on the continent, begins to enter its final stretch: the quarterfinals have already been defined and there are only four teams left, which in the semis will have to show a little more to play the great defining match.
In this case, we will focus on the ideal XI of the quarterfinals of the competition, which has Independent of the Valley, Melgar, Goianiense and Sao Paulo as teams that continue to compete. Let’s go there.
Carlos Cáceda, the hero of the night in Porto Alegre. He saved THREE penalties in the definition and was a true wall throughout the series. Thanks to him, Melgar crossed out Inter and got into the semis.
In the series against Inter, the right back offered another performance that places him as the best in that position, at least in Peruvian football. Offensive, fast, technical, solid in the mark and precise in the centers. 23 years old only.
One of the leaders of the Sao Paulo defense, with his hierarchy and his experience. Ceará took the initiative in the second leg and that is how the figure of Miranda was noted.
Central defenders with good footing who are encouraged to take risky passes in the opposite field are more than sought after and Luis Segovia (24 years old) meets that requirement. He showed it in the series vs Deportivo Táchira.
Enormous series by Igor Vinícius against Ceará, as a pure Brazilian winger. In addition to scoring and assisting, he created depth with his movement, driving and delivery. Constant activity to help the team.
Do you remember the former Newell’s? Concentrated and attentive in both games to offer coverage to both midfielders and central defenders. Lots of defensive reading to anticipate. Tremendous series against Inter, key.
Junior Sornoza was key in the scaffolding of Independiente del Valle, both to manage counterattacks and to finish them in the rival area. It created a lot of danger.
He is adapting very quickly to a Sao Paulo that is a giant from Brazil, arriving from Banfield. He offered his usual back and forth from midfield and arrived empty at the rival field.
The series that Diego Churín played against Nacional was tremendous. In addition to the great match he made in Uruguay, he assisted the three goals scored by his team in the second leg. The captain of Goianense.
Key in Melgar to reach this instance, the “9” did his thing in the penalty shootout scoring his, after 0 to 0 in the two games, and pushed the team to achieve the long-awaited classification for the semis.
Although he missed a penalty in the first leg, he did very well in the second leg and made a great play in Sao Paulo’s only goal in the second leg against Ceará. Then it was important to convert his penalty, the first for his team, in the shootout to qualify for the semifinals.
