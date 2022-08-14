She wants to be herself and contribute her “personal seal” to the crown. And at 18, she has already begun to show it. Amalia, the heiress to the throne of the Netherlands, has decided not to belong to a university sorority even though she is breaking a tradition that is already a century old and dates back to her great-grandmother, Queen Juliana. But hers is not an act of rebellion but of harmony with the time that she has had to live. It could even be said that the eldest daughter of Guillermo and Máxima is making a virtue of necessity… The student association that would correspond to her at the University of Amsterdam, where the young woman is about to start her degree, has been uncovered as a sexist stronghold and promoter of gender violence. If Amalia set foot in him, the scandal would be monumental.

The aforementioned brotherhood, to which the rectorate recently withdrew the subsidy due to the violence of its hazing and initiation rituals, is known in the Netherlands by the acronym ASC/AVSV and, although admission to it is voluntary, it welcomes numerous students from the University of Amsterdam and other similar centers in the Dutch capital. The problem arose with the party they celebrated at the end of last July. In a video that captures the atmosphere of the revelry, students of the association call the women “buckets of semen” in their speeches and go so far as to propose “breaking their necks to penetrate them.” During the meal, they are also heard shouting in chorus: “Putas”.

Such an environment is not even remotely the university environment in which Guillermo and Máxima (nor the vast majority of their subjects) want the future queen of the Netherlands to be educated. Amalia de Orange, a notable student, will begin her studies in Politics, Economics, Law and Psychology in September.

The heiress to the throne of the Netherlands has also spoken openly about her mental health



In the official biography that was published about her last year in her country, she stated her intention to follow the family tradition and join a university association. However, seen what has been seen, the princess has thought better of it and a few days ago she announced her “personal” decision not to sign up for any brotherhood, much less the one that would correspond to her, which is the one with the scandal and where her director has already resigned and the three maniacs that appear in the video.

poise and safety



Catalina Amalia Beatriz Carmen Victoria de Orange came of age on December 7th and since then she has shown great poise and self-confidence. Starting with her physique, totally oblivious to the so-called ‘princess disease’, characterized by an excessive obsession with staying thin. She has a model body. But model ‘curvy’. And it’s clear that she is much more concerned with other issues than the latest catwalk trends. Mental health, for example.

In the biography entitled ‘Amalia’ and published last year by the writer Claudia de Breij, it is not hidden that Máxima and Guillermo sent their eldest daughter to a child psychologist, because they were worried about her… And Amalia herself has declared that she continues to go to therapy whenever she feels overwhelmed.

«Sometimes everything becomes too much for me (…). If I feel the need, I make an appointment. I let off steam, I take it all out and I’m ready for a month, ”said the heiress to the Dutch throne with a sincerity rare among members of royalty. For her it is “normal” to go to the psychologist. “Especially after what happened to my aunt,” she explains, referring to the suicide four years ago of Inés Zorreguieta, her mother’s sister. It could even be said that with her decision not to join the university sorority now questioned, Amalia has saved herself a lot of headaches and probably several visits to the psychologist.