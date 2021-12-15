Aguero leaves football sooner than we all would have liked, but in a while we will be able to say that we were lucky to see a great footballer play, one of those who like everyone. The Argentine spent most of his career at Manchester City where he met great players, but he also did so with the national team and Atlético. We are going to make the 11 of the best players that coincided with Kun.
De Gea and Kun met at Atlético de Madrid before both leaving for Manchester, each one for different teams. Together they won the UEFA Cup in 2010 and the European Super Cup that same year against Inter.
The historic right-back became a City legend defending the club’s right wing where he coincided with Agüero and they won two Premier Leagues. They also played together in the Argentine national team in various stages, although Pablo was not a permanent fixture.
The Uruguayan center-back is one of the great centers of the last decade, so when he coincided with Kun at Atlético he could not miss. Together they won the same as with De Gea, as they were part of that great team.
The Belgian center-back became one of Manchester City’s leaders and captain. A goal of his in the last minute gave the third Premier to Kun Agüero, who years before had done the same to win the first.
Very underrated player. He was the captain of Atlético de Madrid in Kun’s stage as rojiblanco and from the left wing he led the team both in defense and attack.
The “little boss” could not be absent. Mascherano was one of the great leaders of the Argentine team that reached the final of the World Cup in 2014 and there he met Agüero at his best.
The Belgian is undoubtedly one of the best players with whom Agüero has been fortunate to share a dressing room. De Bruyne is a total footballer, with whom he has been able to win three Premier Leagues and play a Champions League final.
Undoubtedly one of Agüero’s favorite dance partners. In the City they shared a dressing room 9 seasons, in which they won 14 titles, but above all good football. The canary and the Argentine understood each other perfectly and gave each other many goals.
The Apache left Manchester United and went to City, where he coincided with Agüero and together they won the first Premier of the club. In addition, they shared a dressing room in the national team, they were two players who understood each other very well.
Undoubtedly the best player with whom Kun has shared a team, in this case the Argentine team. On the 10th he managed to win the Copa América with Kun this summer to give a golden closure to their career with the albiceleste, with which they also won a gold medal in 2008.
Together with Kun, the Uruguayan striker formed one of the most lethal strikers ever seen at Atlético de Madrid. The goals fell for both and the rapport between them was total. They won a UEFA and the European Super Cup.
