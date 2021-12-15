Absolute record of new Covid cases in Great Britain: 78,610 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours, never so many since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was set on January 8 with 68,053 positives in one day. There were 165 deaths today.

In Russia over the last 24 hours, 28,363 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,142 deaths caused by the disease have been recorded: this was reported by the national anticoronavirus operations center, taken up by Tass. According to data from the anticoronavirus center, 10,103,160 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Russia since the beginning of the epidemic and 292,891 people have died from the disease. The BBC reports that more than 537,000 people died in the country between April 2020 and October 2021 after the disease was confirmed or suspected, according to Russian state statistics agency Rosstat. About 146 million people live in Russia.

The downward trend in the incidence of infections continues in Germany, although the numbers are still high. The seven-day incidence today stands at 353 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 375 yesterday and 427 a week ago, reports the Robert Koch Institute. In the last 24 hours, 51,3011 infections and 453 deaths were recorded, while last Wednesday there were 69,601 cases and 527 deaths. The seven-day incidence of hospitalized people is 5.21 cases per 100 thousand (the previous day it was 5.17) . Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,613,730 infections and 106,680 deaths have been recorded in Germany.

Tonight at 9 pm, President Emmanuel Macron will speak on TV in a long interview entitled “Where is the France? ” According to some advances, a few days before the Christmas holidays, the head of state should be consulted on the fifth wave of Covid-19, about which he should reassure the French and reiterate that at the moment it should not involve further health restrictions, such as curfews or confinement. Meanwhile, in this country, the number of resuscitation patients “should exceed 3,000 very quickly and reach 4,000 around the holidays” at the end of the year: this was said by the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, at the end of the council of ministers in Paris. Attal specified that the “white plans implemented in various regions will make it possible to organize and avoid congestion in hospitals at the end of the year”.

However, it does not rule out “new decisions by the weekend”. “We will meet in the next few days (…) to take the necessary measures,” he said, mentioning, among other things, an acceleration of the vaccination campaign and recall, the strengthening of border controls, as well as adoption ” the necessary recommendations for family celebrations “.

The French spokesman finally warned that yesterday “there were about 1,700 people hospitalized and about 400 in resuscitation”.

In the last 24 hours, 63,405 new infections have been recorded in France, the highest number since last April. Last Tuesday there were 59,019 cases. The Santé France bulletin reports 158 deaths, while there are 14,819 hospitalized in hospitals, of which 2,792 in intensive care. As for vaccines, 77.6% of the population received one dose and 76.1% the second. Nearly 16 million have also had the third.

In Spain the government has decided to extend the measure limiting the arrival of flights to Spanish airports from some African countries until 29 December and to include Malawi and Zambia in the list of affected countries. This is an exceptional measure to limit the spread and contagion from Covid-19 in the face of the appearance of the Omicron variant that has emerged in these countries. The measure expires at 24 today and provides for flights from any airport located in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe – in addition to the two countries added now – to any airport located in the Kingdom of Spain, with or without intermediate stopovers, can only be made if they carry exclusively Spanish or Andorran citizens, or residents in Spain or Andorra, or passengers in international transit to a non-Schengen country with a stopover of less than 24 hours limited to the transit area of ​​the Spanish airport . In the Iberian country, the incidence of Covid infections in Spain is rising, which in 24 hours goes from 381 to 412 cases notified per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. The weekly one goes from 197 to 235 cases. In absolute terms, more than 26,000 new infections have been added today to the overall figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are also 58 deaths, which thus become 88,542 since the beginning of the health crisis. The intensive care occupancy rate rises: it is now at 13%, up from 10% a week ago. Growth was more limited than that of ordinary departments, which went from 4% to 5%. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues: now 62% of those over 60 are vaccinated who have already been given an extra dose.

The Bshave them reached 617,121 coronavirus deaths, including 141 recorded in the past 24 hours, when the moving average was 151 deaths per day in the past week. The toll of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic has instead risen to 22,194,294, including 5,083 new cases reported yesterday. On the vaccination front, another 916,000 people were vaccinated yesterday, raising the number of citizens who received at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccines to 160.2 million. On the other hand, 139.9 million Brazilians, or 65.6% of the population, have received both doses.

The United States last night passed the threshold of 800 thousand deaths caused by the coronavirus. Hours earlier, 50 million cases had been reached. President Joe Biden, who again urged everyone to get vaccinated, called it a “tragic milestone”.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, confirmed 50,236,602 cases and 800,473 deaths. The Omicron variant, the US authorities said, now represents 3% of new cases in the country. In New York State, hospitalizations have increased by 70% since Thanksgiving (November 25).

In Greece health authorities have recorded 130 new deaths related to Covid in the last 24 hours. This is the most serious toll since the beginning of the pandemic, after 134 deaths were recorded on 3 May. Against a population of about 11 million people, 19,475 deaths related to Covid have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The Eody, the public health authority, also announced that 5,736 new infections have been registered, with about 700 patients in intensive care, more than 81% of whom were not vaccinated. It is estimated that 25% of the adult population is still unvaccinated. The resistance to vaccines is such that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis recently announced a plan to fines over 60 citizens a month who still refuse the vaccine. The provision will come into force on January 16. The name of Giorgos Tragas, a well-known commentator on the Greek media, also appears among the Covid victims recorded in the last 24 hours. Affected by diabetes, Tragas, 71, had been very critical of the vaccine requirement and the government-imposed lockdown measures.