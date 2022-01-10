This is the joint line-up that comes out between both teams if we use the players who are showing the best shape:
The Belgian goalkeeper is right now the best goalkeeper in the world, no matter how much they try to say otherwise. A few years ago it did not even reach the shadow of Jan Oblak or Marc André ter Stegen, but today it is insurmountable.
Daniel Alves is a great defender, but age weighs on him. Dani Carvajal when in shape is undoubtedly one of the best in the world in his position.
The Uruguayan central defender has entered the call for the match against Real Madrid despite not having a medical discharge. In the last King’s Cup match, the Uruguayan footballer broke his hand in two different places and underwent surgery a few days ago.
The Austrian arrived in the Spanish capital for free last summer after finalizing his contract in Munich. Together with Miltao he is forming one of the best center-back pairs in the world.
Jordi Alba is not going through his best moment so we opted for Ferland Mendy. The French full-back is an indisputable one for Carlo Ancelotti when he is physically well.
Sergio Busquets is being the best Barça player of the season, and despite the fact that many ask to complete the rejuvenation process, nobody doubts the quality of Badía’s.
Although he is 36 years old, it seems that he is still in his fullest youth. The Croatian footballer seems determined to continue marveling at his football for many years.
Toni Kroos has already become one of the best midfielders in the history of Real Madrid. Surely he is one of the players whose absence most accuses the white team.
Ansu Fati has just recovered from his injury and surely he will not have too many minutes in the semifinal clash, but it would be practically a sacrilege not to include him in this eleven.
The French forward is today, together with Robert Lewandowski, the best nine in the world. Unlike the Pole, Karim fulfills many other functions in addition to scoring goals. It is a nine with a soul of ten.
Vinícius jr has shown this season that he is already at the height of the greatest. Undisputed at Real Madrid and little by little becoming a footballer who begins to make it clear that he will mark an era.
#ideal #eleven #formed #footballers #Real #Madrid #Barcelona
Leave a Reply