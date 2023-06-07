Real Madrid has made a strong start to the transfer market after a season in which the team couldn’t give up more and the white club is clear that this is the summer to go for everything. After several quiet summers in the capital, there are already four important marches in the team and there is talk of up to 7 incorporations for the next season. So many signings will lead to a very changed eleven to the one that we have already more than memorized by Real Madrid, and this could be the gala eleven of the next campaign:
The Belgian goalkeeper was the best goalkeeper in the world last season and this year he has been fundamental for the team, as we are used to. There is no future in sight without Courtois in goal at Real Madrid.
Despite the criticism of the youth squad, when it is time to get serious he becomes one of the best right-backs in the world. His constant injuries continue to be a problem throughout a full season, but when it comes to big games he is the undisputed starter.
Eder Militao had a couple of weak months at the end of the season, but he has proven to be the soul of the Whites’ defense and a real life insurance. The doubt in defense comes about who can be his companion, but drawing a Real Madrid defense without the Brazilian is unthinkable.
Despite the fact that Rudiger has managed to fit into the team very well and has finished the season at a high level, Alaba has much more experience and is the one with whom Militao gets along best at the moment, so the Austrian would start.
Alphonso Davies may be one of the best signings of the season for Real Madrid. The Canadian is one of the best full-backs in the world both in attack and defense currently, and the power he can bring to the team on that flank would free Vinicius much more.
More news about Real Madrid
Tchouameni’s season went from more to less, especially after the World Cup, but he is a player called to mark an era at Real Madrid. The club made a large investment in the Frenchman and he continues to be given confidence for the future in the team. He is the natural substitute for Casemiro.
Ancelotti has made scheme tests in these last league games that no longer mattered to the team and the double pivot begins to gain strength in the team. Camavinga has covered the side all season and has the absolute confidence of Ancelotti. With a pivot next to it, we could see the best Camavinga.
The signing that seems most done at Real Madrid. Bellingham will arrive for a significant sum of money and will do so to play many minutes, maybe not as a starter at the beginning of the season but he should end up starting every game. With Camavinga and Tchouameni behind, we will be able to enjoy a free Bellingham and closer to the rival area.
Despite the fact that it has never been his position, he is a player who gets better every year and if he gets used to playing on the right, he can close a lethal trident. The Brazilian also gets along very well with Vinicius and has an enviable vision of the game.
Vinicius, the man who has carried the Real Madrid attack all season. If it weren’t for the weak semifinal that he had against Manchester City (despite the great goal in the first leg), he would be in the Ballon d’Or conversation with Erling Haaland.
Karim Benzema’s departure leaves Real Madrid with an abysmal goal lack, but the club is prepared to undertake several big signings this year and Harry Kane could be the club’s choice. Kane is a player similar to Benzema in terms of play, and if he gets along with Vinicius and Rodrygo they could mark an era.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#ideal #eleven #Real #Madrid #signings #finalized #Kane #complete #attacking #trident
Leave a Reply