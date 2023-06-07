The National Center of Meteorology reported that the tropical state of the Arabian Sea “Peppergui” has turned into a “first-class hurricane”, explaining that it is currently stationed in the south of the Arabian Sea at 13.1 north latitude and 66.4 longitude, and the wind speed around the center ranges from 120 to 130 km/h with The presence of formations of cumulus rain clouds around the depression.

The center expects, through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, that the strength of the first-degree hurricane will continue during the next 24 hours, and its path will be northward in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges around the center from 130-145 km / h, and the speed of the hurricane is 5 km. Q, stressing that there will be no impact on the state during the next five days.