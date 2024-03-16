Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The Hatta Club Board of Directors decided to appoint Serbian Nenad Vanic as coach of the first team until the end of the season, succeeding Italian Fabio Viviani, who was dismissed due to poor results, the most recent of which was a harsh “four-way” loss to Al-Wahda in “round 16” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

The decision to use “old friend” Vanic came 5 years after his dismissal in February 2019, due to poor results at the time in the first division, but this time with the ambition of achieving better results, especially when it comes to playing matches at the “Hurricane” Stadium.

The loss to Al-Anabi is considered the seventh time that Hatta has lost at its home stadium this season in the league, compared to a draw in 8 matches. Perhaps the most prominent negative number lies in scoring a goal by “Yateem” during these matches, compared to conceding 21 goals, which cost it to fall to the position. Last in the standings with 5 points.