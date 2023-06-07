HRC member Merzlyakova asked the Ministry of Defense to transfer conscripts from the Belgorod region

Member of the Human Rights Council (HRC), Ombudsman from Sverdlovsk Tatyana Merzlyakova has asked the Russian Ministry of Defense to transfer conscripts from the Belgorod region. About it reported in the HRC Telegram channel.

The human rights activist explained that she had received many questions about the death of three conscript soldiers who were undergoing training and died from a guided missile that hit the bus. Another seven servicemen were injured, two of them were seriously injured, she specified.

Merzlyakova sent a letter to First Deputy Defense Minister Valeriy Gerasimov, in which she asked to transfer, first of all, conscripts who came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).