The House of Love join the Visor Fest lineup after the unexpected cancellation of the entire European tour of Australians The Church. The British will offer their only concert in Spain at the Murcian festival.

On September 22 and 23 they will be at La Fica together with Suede, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Echo & The Bunnymen, Inspiral Carpets (also as the only concert in our country), Nada Surf, The Primitives and Mercromina.

Formed in London in 1986 with the charismatic vocalist, guitarist and composer Guy Chadwick at the helm. The House of Love are one of the fundamental bands to understand the evolution of British pop in the last four decades thanks to songs like ‘Shine On’, ‘Destroy the Heart’, ‘Christine’ or ‘I Don’t Know Why I Love’. you’.

a different festival



The festival will maintain its format, closer to the live ones in theaters than to the usual ones in macro-festivals: complete concerts, without overlapping, with impeccable sound in the open air and without any ‘front stage’.

poster for days



On Friday, September 22, it will be the turn of the live performances of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Inspiral Carpets, The House of Love and The Primitives.

On Saturday, September 23, Suede, Echo & The Bunnymen, Nada Surf and Mercromina will perform.

Tickets



Day tickets are already available at a price of 56 euros plus management fees. Season tickets are priced at 75 euros plus management and have special discounts for people with reduced mobility and also for minors.