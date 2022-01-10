When his dad fell into the snowy pit he was in danger of freezing, but North warmed him up until rescuers arrived.

Today is the wonderful story of a man rescued by his fantastic and heroic four-legged friend. When a man named Grga Brkić fell off a cliff while hiking and broke his leg, he would most likely die of hypothermia within hours. But his dog, a wonderful Alaskan Malamute named North, protected and warmed him until the arrival of the alpine rescuers.

That day had begun like so many others for the experienced hiker Grga Brkić. He had decided to climb the highest peak of the Velebit mountain range, a part of the Dinaric Alps that rises about 5,900 feet above Croatia’s Adriatic coast.

As he descended towards the valley, he lost his balance and is crashed for over 150 meters, severely fracturing a leg and ankle.

The evening was approaching and the temperatures were dropping dramatically. Plus, no one knew of his position. And that meant that within a few hours the man he was in serious danger of freezing to death.

Fortunately, with him was North, a fantastic and faithful male specimen of Alaskan Malamut. The puppy never left his human dad. And when he saw that he was freezing, he walked over to him and got it warmed with its thick fur.

Thanks to North now Grga is safe and sound

Just before dark, one couple of climbers he noticed the man on the ground and immediately sounded the alarm to the rescuers.

There Hrvatska Gorska Služba Spašavanja (HGSS) , the Croatian mountain rescue service, arrived on site in a few hours and immediately started the recovery and rescue operations.

It took well 27 men to get Grga and North to safety, but in the end they both made it to safety.

Josip Brozičević, the head of the mountain rescue team, told in an interview:

The dog remained curled up next to the owner in the pit the whole time; warmed his owner with his body, thus preventing significant hypothermia of the mountaineer who suffered a severe fracture of the lower leg and ankle when he fell

Today both the puppy and his dad are at home safe and sound. Grga will have to stay in bed for some time before her leg heals completely. But he is deeply grateful to his four-legged hero. Without him she could never have told all this.