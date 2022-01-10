In just 6 years, the dog Doris has returned to the refuge four times, but fortunately hers is a story with a happy ending

What we are telling you today is the story of what has been described as the saddest and loneliest dog in the whole of the UK. His name is Doris, is a sweet little dog and has lived a sad life made only of abandonment to the shelter. She ended up in a cold and uncomfortable kennel box four times, but never her fault. Read below what has happened to her over the past 9 years.

The truth is that everyone has need for love and someone to pamper us when we need it. It doesn’t matter if it’s a person or a dog, when you feel alone someone to be with is the only cure for all ills.

The story of this puppy began in 2013, when for the first time she entered the door of the refuge of his city. Despite her past as a stray, she showed unconditional affection for people. An affection that allowed her to find a family willing to adopt her in a very short time.

Everything seemed solved, but after only a week since his adoption, his family has had to bring it back. The presence of children in the house was not compatible with his presence.

Doris’ happy ending story

Then again. Within a few weeks, another family came forward to adopt her. A very kind couple elderly people he took her home and gave her as much love as possible. After a few years, however, her human dad died and her mom couldn’t look after her. So he brought it back to the refuge.

A few months and Doris found a new lovely owner. Unfortunately, this time too it did not go as everyone hoped. Doctors diagnosed a cancer to the man who, unable to take care of the puppy, has it brought back again to the refuge.

Volunteers had the broken heart when Doris walked through the door of the kennel for the fourth time. However they did not give up. In 2020 Doris found another family. This time it really seems to be that perfect and definitive, with which the now fifteen-year-old puppy will be able to spend the rest of her life in complete serenity and surrounded by infinite love.