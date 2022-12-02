This year we have had blockbuster and creepy horror movies. Among those that managed to grab headlines in the international press we can name “Smile”, one of the best releases of the year in its genre, and “Terrifier 2”, whose arrival in theaters left various attendees fainting and even vomiting due to its high volume. gory content.

However, like (unexpectedly) “Avatar”, there is a horror film that, despite its success at the box office, could not avoid reports of killing a man in a movie theater in India.

“Terrifier 2” is the horror movie of the moment. Fans expect it to reach Latin America. Photo: Dark Age Cinema

What movie killed a man in India?

This is “The Conjuring 2” . The film directed by james waninspired by real events, brought the Warrens back to the big screen, in a story of paranormal investigation that introduced us to various demonic entities, including Valak (“The Nun”).

According to a report by “Teen Vogue”, a 65-year-old man was watching the feature film and passed out after experiencing chest pains during the climax of the plot. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

However, what surprised many was a detail that seems to have been taken from a horror story: the corpse and the person in charge of transporting the body disappeared.

What is “The Conjuring 2” about?

Famous demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren are contacted to investigate a paranormal case in London. Upon arrival, they find a terrified mother and four children exposed to the dangers of entities that want to see them dead.