Yesterday was a very important day for Daniela Di Maggio and for all those she loved Giogiò Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician killed last August. The juvenile court in fact sentenced his killer to 20 years in prison. Giovanbattista's mother reported a very serious incident that happened after the sentence. A horrible gesture that the father of the convicted 17-year-old would have made to his son's friends.

The Juvenile Court of Naples yesterday, at the end of the abbreviated trial, convicted Louis B. to a penalty of 20 years of imprisonment. The preliminary hearing judge therefore accepted the requests of the prosecutor who asked for the maximum sentence for the murderer of Giogiò Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician who was brutally murdered by gunshots last August 31, in Piazza del Municipio in Naples.

A very important result and welcomed with great satisfaction by mom by Giovanbattista. According to the woman, this is a very important message, which will serve to save the lives of many young people like her beloved Giogiò in the future.

At the end of the trial, the woman tells The Corriere della Serahowever, a very serious fact and the person responsible would be, according to Daniela Di Maggio, the father of the 17-year-old accused:

When he left the court, the murderer's father made the gun gesture to Giogiò's friends. A very serious fact, which in my opinion should be punished. And he says a lot about the context in which this boy grew up. But does anyone really believe that he can be recovered?

Provocative attitudes which would also have occurred during the same trial, and even by the same accused. Giovanbattista's mother said that Luigi B. was in front of him and that she could have looked at her, asked for forgiveness, hugged her. Instead nothing.