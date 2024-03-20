Weight purchases by Toto Wolff

The route connecting Brackley and Maranello will not be travelled one way from Great Britain to Italy with Lewis Hamilton, Loic Serra and Jerome D'Ambrosio leading the way. The seven-time world champion will be a Ferrari driver starting from 2025, timings that could coincide – considering the gardening leaves – with those of some technical figures of the Maranello Scuderia who are about to change their shirts

As reported by the newspaper AutosportIndeed, Mercedes has signed Simone Resta and Enrico Sampò. Resta has been named director of strategic development and will work directly with technical director James Allison. Enrico Sampò will be responsible for the performance software applications after having held the role of head of the simulation team at Ferrari, an aspect that is giving Mercedes more than a few headaches regarding data correlation.

Until 2025 Resta and Sampò will not be able to start operating in Mercedes, the exact dates are still being defined. Toto Wolff therefore responded to Frederic Vasseur's shopping among its ranks by 'fishing' for two important figures from Ferrari. Resta already worked at Ferrari with James Allison when Sebastian Vettel arrived at Maranello.