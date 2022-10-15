Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, has shared with the scientific community huge data about the Red Planet, as part of the fourth data package it issued, the size of 118.5 gigabytes of newly captured data, bringing the total data issued by the Hope probe to 688.5 gigabytes.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Hope Probe”, monitored scientific data on carbon monoxide in the atmosphere of the red planet, through the ultraviolet spectrometer, with a wavelength, which is referred to as far ultraviolet rays, and between the location of the Hope probe that the difference is in abundance. The relative proportions of carbon monoxide, and over time and location change, provide valuable information regarding the temperatures and winds in Mars’ mesosphere, as well as the nature of chemical processes that balance the red planet’s atmosphere.

The project stated that through the images, the process of converting observations of far ultraviolet rays into a relative abundance of carbon monoxide in the upper atmosphere of Mars appears, where these data can be viewed through the project’s scientific data center.

The project announced the publication of a research paper titled “Process Retrieval of Relative Abundance of a Column of Carbon Monoxide in the Martian Thermosphere”, by Scott Evans and co-authors, as part of a special issue of the first results of the Hope Probe published in Geophysical Research Letters.

He added that he participated in the preparation of the scientific paper, J. Scott Evans, John Corera, Justin Degan, Sonal Jane, Hessa Al Matrooshi, Hoor Al Mazmi, Michael Chavin, Shannon Curry, Scott England, Frank Ebarvier, Matt Villingem, François Forger, Greg Holsclau, Robert Lillis, Ed Thiemann and Fatma Lotta.

The Hope Probe is preparing to provide the fifth package of scientific data on the Red Planet, through the platform of the Information Center of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, to confirm the commitment of the UAE to share these valuable scientific data with the scientific community in the world for free, in order to help scientists, researchers and those interested in space sciences. To understand the phenomena and interactions that occur in the atmosphere of Mars, where data is published every 3 months.

dust movement

The fourth package presented a new set of scientific observations related to the atmosphere of Mars, most notably the observations that were observed by the ultraviolet spectrometer, and it provides a better follow-up of the Martian twilight, and the monitoring of solar energy particles and galactic cosmic rays, through an experiment conducted by observing what the device captures while it is closed, as well as The digital exploration camera was able to capture high-resolution special images, by monitoring the movement of dust on January 9 and 29 and February 23 of this year.

The orbit of the red planet

Since its arrival in the orbit of the red planet in February 2021, the probe has been able to provide 4 packages of data and high-quality images, with a total of 688.5 gigabytes, and to record new discoveries of climatic phenomena on the red planet, and according to the schedule prepared in advance for the mission, the probe will spend on the red planet two Earth years, That’s the equivalent of one Mart year, but based on the answers that data and images will provide to the project’s key science questions, the mission will likely extend for an Earth year or less, even though the probe is designed to live on Mars for at least four years.

Also, with the end of the probe’s mission next year 2023, it will finish mapping the Martian atmosphere.