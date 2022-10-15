We are only days away from the launch of Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch. A period that, in theory, should be exciting for fans, has become a controversial and delicate situation, since Hellena Taylor, in charge of the voice of the titular character during the first two installments, has revealed that she did not return to this role due to to the amount offered, and now he asks fans not to buy this title.

Through his Twitter account, Taylor shared a video where he reveals that Nintendo and PlatinumGames would only offer him $4 thousand dollars to reprise the role of Bayonetta in the new delivery, an amount that was not considered adequate. In this way, he has asked fans not to buy the game, and instead use their money to donate it to charity. This is what he commented on it:

“The Bayonetta franchise has generated approximately $450 million, and that doesn’t include merchandise. As an actor, he trained for a total of seven and a half years, three years at London’s Lambda Academy of Music and Dramatic Art with voice coach Barbara Berkery, and four and a half years with the legendary Larry Moss in Los Angeles. And how much did they think this was worth? What did they offer me to pay me? The final offer to buy the entire game as a flat-rate buyout was $4,000. This is an insult to me. The amount of time it took me to work on my talent and everything I’ve given to this game and to the fans. I ask fans to boycott this game and instead spend the money that you would have spent on this game by donating to charity. I didn’t want the world. I didn’t ask for too much. He was just asking for a decent, decent salary. What they did was legal, but it was immoral.”

Previously, it had been mentioned that Jennifer Hale, recognized for her participation in Mass Effect, would be in charge of bringing Bayonetta to life in the new installment. At the time, Yusuke Miyata, game director, only mentioned that “circumstances beyond his control” caused Taylor to withdraw.. However, these new statements show that this conflict goes beyond what was thought.

Bayonetta 3 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. In related topics, you can learn more about Miyata’s statements here. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for the game.

Editor’s note:

Although the idea of ​​boycotting a game as big as Bayonetta 3 It sounds almost impossible, I have already seen several people who do not think to buy the game when this information is made known. PlatinumGames and Nintendo need to better value the work of their collaborators. Taylor’s work is worth more than just $4,000.

Via: Helena Taylor