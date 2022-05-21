The time has come, the beginning of the final stretch of the League with the dispute of the first day of the semifinal home runs. This Saturday, three games: Envigado vs. Tolima (3 pm), Medellin vs. Equity (5:15 pm) and Junior vs. National (7:30 pm), all with Win + TV. On Sunday, Millionaires against Bucaramanga.

Qualifier Strengths

Millonarios was the best team in the round robin phase, scoring 42 points. He appeals to the good game that he shows both at home and away. According to a statistical analysis presented by Dimayor, their greatest strength is in attacking pressure, with ball recovery in the rival field and immediate creation of scoring opportunities, in addition to possession of the ball in attack.

However, Millos fails to capitalize on everything he creates. He is the one who finishes the most on goal (along with La Equidad) of the 8 finalists, but his conversion rate is 10 percent, the lowest in group A.

Danovis Banguero, Giovanni Moreno and Dorlan Pabón celebrate one of the goals against America. See also The 5 MLS teams with the lowest average age Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Nacional, one of their strong rivals in the group, has as a great virtue the construction of the game from the defensive zone, and the game changes orientation with long passes. Milos and Nacional are the teams with the best passing accuracy. That speaks well of his game proposals. But beware, of the 8, green is the one that allows the most shots.

According to data from Dimayor, the other rivals in the group, Junior and Bucaramanga, have potential in the center game, this being their great virtue, taking advantage of their scorers, Miguel Borja on the one hand, and Dayro Moreno on the other. Junior is the third highest scoring team. Bucaramanta is strong in direct play, that is, with long passes towards the attack.

In group B, Tolima has the highest scoring capacity in the championship, 29 goals. He bases his game on effectiveness, with the highest conversion percentage, 16.6 percent. It is a team with memory and that knows how to play these instances.

Medellín tries to have the ball and also throws centers. It has Luciano Pons as one of the league’s top scorers. Envigado is a direct game, defending and counterattacking, while La Equidad is very balanced, with great virtue in the centers to the area.

SPORTS

more sports news