A few months ago, Hollywood was involved in problems, since first a strike by writers was confirmed for fairer treatment, which boils down to the demand for higher balances for those who write the movie scripts. This was followed by another strike but SAG-AFTRA the union that brings together actors who were looking for more equal treatment between well-known stars and those who are just entering the medium.

After several months of conflict, today (November 8) it is confirmed that things will return to normal on November 9, although not everything is closed, so the association will continue in talks with Hollywood executives to reach a deal that suits both parties. That is, this ends at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, with the union’s negotiating commission voting unanimously to approve the agreement.

This agreement will now go to the national board of the SAG-AFTRA for approval on Friday, but in the meantime, guild members are free to return to work. That is to say, many productions will be able to get back on track in terms of recordings. Of course, movies like Deadpool 3 They were already affected, having a premiere previously scheduled for 2024 and which will now go until 2025 without a confirmed month.

One of the agreements was mentioned to be a revenue sharing model that would see 2% of streaming platforms’ subscription revenue allocated to SAG-AFTRA; However, he said they lowered that fee to 1% after hearing the concerns of the AMPTPand that studies had still refused to counter several key measures.

And of course, the initial conflict arose due to an issue that involved the rights that studios could have over the image of an established actor, given that they would not be paid to recreate their face in AI. Trigger that led to the movement of the guild members starting.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: With this, things will finally take a slow turn in terms of recordings, and I hope that Joker 2 has not been one of the films affected in the process, and I would really like to see that film in a timely manner by October 2024.