Six people were arrested in the bangkok international airport for trying to smuggle a red panda and almost a hundred other wild animals, including snakes, lizards and birds, in the luggage, official Thai sources reported.

The individuals, five men and a woman of Indian nationality, were arrested last Monday, March 4, when they were trying to leave Thailand heading to Bombayin India, and were surprised at a security check, as explained by customs in a statement issued the day before.

Share Red panda. Photo:iStock

When searching his luggage, the authorities found a total of 87 wild animalsall alive and hidden, including a red panda, twenty snakes, seven monitor lizards and almost 30 chameleons, as well as dozens of birds, squirrels, primates, bats and other species.

Some of the animals found are among the species protected by law of preservation and protection of wildlife in Thailand, for which individuals face up to ten years in prison for violating it.

The authorities have released photos of the capture, in which the red panda – a species threatened with extinction – and other mammals are seen inside baskets; a parrot, a toad and several lizards enclosed in plastic containers and snakes rolled up in cloth bags.

Rich in biodiversity and with more flexible wildlife laws, Thailand is a major transit hub for drug smugglers. wild animals. The animals are traditionally sold in China and Vietnam, although they have become increasingly popular in other neighboring countries, such as India.

EFE

