In efforts to obtain Russian reparations for the devastating war damage in Ukraine, Kiev sees itself strengthened by the Council of Europe. “It is important that Europe is so united in the interests of an honest peace plan,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on Wednesday. The 46 states of the Council of Europe had previously passed several resolutions with a signal effect at the end of a summit meeting in Iceland: They adopted a register of war damage in Ukraine, demanded the return of all children deported to Russia and the establishment of a special tribunal. On Thursday morning there was another nationwide air alert, and anti-aircraft missile explosions were reported from the capital Kiev.

Zelenskyy thanks Europe for support

“The Council of Europe has taken an important decision: the final resolution of the Iceland summit supports the Ukrainian peace formula,” said Zelenskyy. He thanked all the heads of state and government of Europe and all member states of the Council of Europe for their position.

The damage caused by the war of aggression, which has been going on for almost 15 months, is to be documented by the Council of Europe so that Russia can be held accountable. In Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, 40 of the 46 states of the organization, which is independent of the European Union, agreed to join the damage register or to do so in the future. Turkey, Hungary, Azerbaijan and Serbia do not want to participate for the time being. The register is seen as the first step towards possible compensation payments to Ukraine.

Zelenskyj’s peace formula includes, among other things, the demand for a complete withdrawal of all Russian troops from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and from the other occupied areas of Ukraine. In addition, it envisages reparations claims against Russia and plans for an international tribunal to try politicians and the military responsible for the war.







UN Secretary-General on grain deal: “Good news for the world”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described the extension of the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine as “good news for the world”. Although some questions are still open, representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations are trying to find solutions, Guterres said in New York. The agreement is important for global food security – and because it shows that “even in the darkest hour there is always a glimmer of hope and an opportunity to find solutions that help everyone”.

The Turkish government had previously announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on a two-month extension of the grain agreement. Representatives of both countries confirmed the continuity of the UN-brokered grain corridor until July 18. It allows controlled grain exports from the Black Sea ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyj (Yushny).