The history, the true story, we all do itThose of us who don’t give up, those of us who get up every day to build it, those of us who don’t give up the pencil for others to write on the book of our life

History is not built with good wishes or with promises and less with lies, it is written with effort, with actions, with dedication, with work.

The relentless history sooner or later reveals the truth, destroys the lies and the myths that those who write that history deliberately create.

In our culture it is said that history is written by the winnersHowever, I could say that that polarized, eclipsed and biased historysooner or later it will be replaced by the true one, by the story that speaks of the truth, of the undeniable truth.

History is not written by the victors, history is written by concrete reality.

None of our heroes cared about how history would describe it tomorrow, they only acted according to their principles and decided to give themselves up for the benefit of our nation, it was time that placed them in privileged places in our national history.

Let’s not worry about how history will rate us or even if it will rate us no, rather let’s take care of transcending, of leaving a mark on our way through this world, through this surprisingly fleeting life.

That is what is important, our level of transcendence. Those who write the story may qualify or disqualify the footprint we leave, but eventually time will put things in their proper place.

Doing the most and best that we can for Mexico today is precisely the best way to transcend as social entities, as members of this Mexican people with a brilliant past, always remembering that it is our responsibility for the future to be equally brilliant.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.

