Goodbye Madrid. Karim Benzema, Ballon d’Or, captain and symbol of Madrid’s last decade, has signed a three-year contract with the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, as anticipated by the Afp news agency. With the team from Jeddah, the French forward will play in the same league in which former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo plays, now at Al Nassr: it will be a “derby” between the two.

Celebrations

In the morning came the farewell statement from Real Madrid, which at noon will celebrate its captain in the presence of Florentino Perez: “Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club – reads the press release -. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for one who is already one of our greatest legends. Karim Benzema arrived at our club in 2009, at the age of just 21, and was a fundamental player in this golden period of our history.In the fourteen seasons in which he defended our flag and our jersey, he won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Championships, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups”.