Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 25 February 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 25 fFebruary 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, good news coming, related to the work sector, so expect something starting on Saturday; in married life, on the other hand, in the coming days we will smile more. The weekend will be important to re-establish some contacts in love.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, wait a few days to attempt a resumption of dialogue in the couple, but the signs are already there; at work, on the other hand, there will be no brakes in the next few days. A decidedly positive Saturday as far as work is concerned, you can also count on the Moon in a favorable aspect.

Twins

Dear Gemini, for the professional sector Mercury is about to start a controversial transit; in love, on the other hand, starting from Saturday and Sunday, a solution can be attempted if there have been inconveniences. He tries not to bring work and financial problems into the couple, since that is not the case yet.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, if you are having a new romance, it is likely that it is due to mental attraction; in the short work the dissonance of Jupiter will end. The weekend will definitely be positive for feelings, don’t create problems and act.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday February 25, 2023), the sky is always fertile these days for those who want to have a child; in the work someone may have cut ties recently. In love, you may be a little tense about some outstanding issues.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, Sunday is a good day for those who are single; in short-term work one is called to make a choice, that is to cut the useless and recover strength. You finally feel a little better and are recovering in all areas.

Balance

Dear Libra, the days that will arrive immediately after the weekend will be the best, so it’s Monday and Tuesday, an indication relating to the work sector. Changes are coming in sight in the workplace, there could be a promotion on the horizon.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the weekend should be spent reconciling if there has been a problem; at work, the moment is useful for making choices for the future. Be careful not to get nervous, you’ll only end up ruining relationships and situations that could be good for you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, in love, in the next few days there will be excellent opportunities to rediscover a good feeling. Transition Saturday waiting for what will happen in the next week. But try not to respond to provocations.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, double caution in the week that opens on Saturday and Sunday, with those born under the signs of Aries and Libra. It’s a weekend that you’re forced to roll up your sleeves but also with pleasure because in a few days your future will be defined once and for all.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 25 February 2023), there will be greater strength in the work sector in the days immediately following the weekend, therefore those of Monday and Tuesday. You’re a little confused and angry but that doesn’t mean you have to find fault with those who don’t have it or create arguments when there’s no need.

Fish

Dear Pisces, couples who love each other can recover; in the work the stars in the coming days will be of help. Take advantage of new projects and the stars will help you in early March. You can even work on solving a problem at work or getting closer to someone or committing yourself to the future.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED