Country will present proposal with protection for small and medium-sized companies and exclusion of contracts in the health area

The Brazilian government is working on a new proposal on access to government procurement to be presented to the EU (European Union). The issue is the main obstacle on the Brazilian side for closing the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European bloc.

The impasse made Mercosur cancel a face-to-face meeting that would be held until Friday (June 30, 2023) with the main EU negotiator, Rupert Schlegelmilch, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). As of July, the South American bloc will be presided over by Brazil and meetings will be held in Brasília.

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) rejects the idea of ​​a broad opening of the government procurement market for Europeans. The proposal had been made in 2019 by the team of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Mercosur and the EU closed a pre-agreement, but negotiations were suspended because of the pandemic.

Mercosur countries can present different proposals for government purchases from Europeans. For this reason, the chapter on government procurement is being re-discussed on the initiative of Brazil. The other countries in the bloc –Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay– are not directly involved in this part of the negotiations.

There are divergences in the government about what Brazil should propose. The team of MGISP (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services) advocates limiting access to suppliers from other countries to prevent Brazilian companies from being harmed and that the guidelines of the new bidding law are present. It also wants international agreements not to dictate national economic policies.

O MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) wants a proposal that is not so restrictive for Europeans. He assesses that this could prevent or greatly delay the signing of the free trade agreement.

Even in the MDIC, however, the evaluation is that the Planalto and the MRE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) tend to defend a greater restriction on what was presented by the previous government.

Brazil’s counterproposal should focus on 3 points:

small and medium enterprises – would have preserved access in federal government purchases. One way to do this is through margins of preference in bids. Small Brazilian companies can win even with proposals, for example, 20% above competitors. The percentage would have to be negotiated;

– would have preserved access in federal government purchases. One way to do this is through margins of preference in bids. Small Brazilian companies can win even with proposals, for example, 20% above competitors. The percentage would have to be negotiated; health – SUS purchases are partially included in the agreement. The government wants to exclude them entirely;

– SUS purchases are partially included in the agreement. The government wants to exclude them entirely; compensations – Brazil wants to expand the so-called offsets, in which a company proposes to offer benefits in exchange for market access. An example of offset technology would be to set up a research center in the country.

The government considers that an argument in favor of changing the Brazilian position is that other countries with a large domestic market refuse to offer broad access to foreigners. This is the case in China and India.

Currently, Brazil has only one government procurement agreement: with Chile. But the ability of the neighboring country to operate in the Brazilian market is small and, therefore, does not harm any national policy. It is also seen as a way to strengthen the Latin American region.

On the other hand, the current government considers that the European Union would have great influence on Brazilian purchases and, therefore, sees the renegotiation as a protection of the country’s reindustrialization policy.

Brazil has in its favor the fact that the Europeans also have new demands, so they would be willing to negotiate. This year, the EU presented a letter with new environmental demands to Mercosur.

Lula said in Paris on Thursday (June 22) that the letter is “unacceptable”. On Saturday (June 24, 2023), the president said, while still in the French capital, that he expected a decision on the matter to be taken by the end of 2023. There is an understanding in the government that Europeans tend to accept the new offer.

“We need to make the deal with the European Union. And the European Union needs to make the agreement with Mercosur, with South America and with Latin America, because the European Union cannot remain, you know, being the slice of mortadella between the new cold war between the United States and China”, said Lula on Saturday.

European diplomats, however, consider that the tone used by the Brazilians has been unfavorable to negotiations. They estimate that the impasses could prevent the signing of the agreement in 2023.

The French media has pointed to the loss of soft power Lula, with less ability to gain sympathy in Europe and other countries. That should make free trade agreement discussions more difficult. The text will then have to be approved by the Legislature of each country in Europe and Mercosur.