The musical group with the name of the Colla del Ramblar, together with the orientation club of the Alhama, installed this Sunday morning the highest nativity scene in the Region of Murcia in Sierra Espuña. Specifically, they placed it in the Morrón de Alhama sentry box, which has a height of 1,444 meters above sea level.

Every year they compete in height with the one that is installed in the so-called ‘Morra de Las Moscas’, located above the Alhama sentry box. This year in said morra at the moment they have not installed any Christmas nativity scene. After putting the nativity scene in its usual place each year, the members of the Colla began to play a series of Christmas carols, while enjoying a succulent lunch.