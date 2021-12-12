Two days after the devastating passage of a score of tornadoes through the southeastern United States, efforts were concentrated this Sunday in the search for survivors among thousands of tons of debris. The federal aid sent by the president, Joe Biden, when declaring the emergency in the most affected places, such as the State of Kentucky, focused attention on that objective while the death toll rose to 80 and the number of missing was still unknown.

Dejected by the drama and destruction, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was beginning to lose heart as he acknowledged that the massive damage challenged the work of rescuers, who had not found people alive since the morning of Saturday. Even so, the Federal Emergency Management Agency was reluctant to give the battle lost and assured that there was still hope.

As the hours passed, the magnitude of the tragedy gained weight. “I have entire villages that have disappeared. My father’s hometown, Paxton, is no longer standing, ”Beshear confessed. You think you can go door to door to see how people are, but there are no doors. The question is, is there someone among the rubble of thousands and thousands of structures? “He asked, while explaining that despite the efforts, the damage is colossal and” it will take time “to recover.

In Mayfield, the Kentucky town that bore the brunt of the most destructive tornado outbreak in state history, a trail of flattened houses was the chaotic setting in which much of its 10,000 residents survived as best they could. No electricity, no water, no gas, no place to sleep. Robert Bowlin, a 59-year-old war veteran, and his son Christopher boiled eggs over a fire outside their home with wood they had cut from a fallen tree.

Timothy McDill, another Mayfield resident, reported that he saved his life by tying himself, his wife, and his two grandchildren in the basement: “My wife and I were crying. We were afraid of losing the children. Steve Wright, for his part, said that at the end of the storm he took a flashlight and began walking through the city in search of trapped people. “I helped a father to remove his dead baby, three years old, from the rubble,” he told local media.

Balance to be determined



The governor of Kentucky said this Sunday that his initial estimate of up to a hundred deaths may be too short. Unable to provide an exact number of missing, he limited himself to explaining that in Dawson Springs alone, with a population of 2,700, the list was already eight pages long.

Meanwhile, this Sunday the death of six workers at the Amazon warehouse that collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois was confirmed. Tennessee reported four parallel deaths. Two people also perished in Arkansas and at least one other lost his life in Missouri.