The high costs of living at the beginning of 2023 have caused many families not to have what they earn to cover their most basic needs.

Among them, food, clothing, transportation and education, essential in the balance for a healthy coexistence.

The increases, mainly in food, caused the basic basket to increase, that is, in December 2022, it stood at 2,124 pesos in the cities, which represented an increase of 11.7% compared to December 2021 when its value was thousand 901 pesos.

He National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy, El Coneval, reported that in the same way the rural basket went from 1,463 pesos in December 2021 to 1,630 in the same period of 2022.

Analysts and consulting companies in consumer and market matters show that Mexican consumers feel pressured in their family and personal economies by the increases in prices and generates uncertainty that the country will fall into a probable recession.

The consumers They admit how difficult the economic situation is and that inflation has affected their management of their finances.

There is concern and uncertainty in families in a scenario of inflation, where in Mexico this scenario does not seem to end immediately.

We live in a world panorama where the inflation it is shown with different speeds to the low or permanence in some of the cases.

The recovery in consumer demand, the disruption in supply channels for food, goods and services, and the war between Russia and Ukraine have caused this inflationary spiral around the world.

Some countries as of January of this year continue with double-digit inflation figures, Italy 10.1%, Colombia 13.23%, Chile 12.3%, even some countries have registered a rebound in their inflation from December to January.

In this world panorama our country does not escape it.

Another important indicator of the phenomenon of high costs in food, products and services is the increase in interest rates.

Recently, the Governing Board of Banco de México increased the target for the interbank interest rate by 50 base points to a level of 11%, this decision given the rise in inflation that stood at 7.91%, a difficult decision due to the consequences of the increase in the cost of credit and the possibility of slowing down economic growth.

In all this diverse and complicated scenario, those who have been the “winners” are the banks that obtained profits in 2022 of just over 236 billion pesos, a good year that left them amounts 20% higher than that registered in 2021. , a reflection of the user’s need to access consumer financing resources to support their families.

In contrast, the Consumer Confidence Indicator published by INEGI and the Bank of Mexico revealed a monthly growth of 1.5% in January 2023.

This figure shows the consumer’s opinion about the economic situation in their homes compared to what they had 12 months ago.

Similarly, the opportunity to acquire durable goods such as television, washing machines, refrigerators and others increased by 1.8% compared to 2022.

Let’s hope that the chances of the situation improving in Mexican families can become a reality in the short term and thus pass the current economic crisis.