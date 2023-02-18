Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not give up or blink in his attempt to seize the National Electoral Institute, that is, the elections, that is, democracy, that is, Mexico. If he gets his way, the country will go back to the times of PRI domination, when the government organized the electoral processes, carried them out, counted the votes and announced the results. The elections were only simulation, imitation. The claim of AMLO shows clear dictatorial overtones.

It tends to facilitate the establishment of a maximum through which, after the end of his six-year term, the Tabasco will continue to exercise power through an intermediary person, as he did Plutarco Elias Calles in the era of “The President lives here, and the one in charge lives across the street”. It took the rise of a strong man, Lazaro Cardenas, to put an end to that vicious situation and put Calles out on the street. Yeah Lopez Obrador achieves its ominous objective and manages to dismantle the INE, the efforts and sacrifices that numerous Mexican men and women made to take away from the State the power to organize elections and confer it on the citizens will fall to the ground.

The marches and rallies that will take place throughout the country constitute the spontaneous protest of citizens against the anti-democratic actions of López Obrador, his party and his absolutist regime. If you lose the INE, if the nefarious is applied Plan B of Lopez Obrador everything that has been achieved in terms of democracy will be lost. Participating in the demonstrations against this tendentious plan will not only mean defending an institution of citizens: it will also mean defending Mexico against the power of a man who thinks that the law is a story and sends institutions to hell. Let’s come out in defense of the National Electoral Institute. Let’s go out in defense of democracy. Let’s come out in defense of Mexico.

The pretty Susiflor told her friend Dulcibella: “Last night I went to his apartment with my boyfriend. That’s when I realized that his wish was to take me to bed.” She asked Dulcibella: “And did you take any action?” “No,” answered Susiflor, “in those moments who starts to measure anything.” A television reporter interviewed Babalucas on the street. “What do you think of the ozone layer?”. He answered the badulaque: “If that bastard committed any abuse, I agree that they capture him.”

Wedding night. The newlywed took her bride by the shoulders and questioned her solemnly. “Tell me, the truth, Cloreta. Am I the first?” “No,” she answered with unusual frankness. “Before you there have been four. After that I don’t know. But be happy: they say there is no bad fifth.” At dinner, the father of the family addressed political issues. He stated categorically: “The dignity and rights of minorities must be absolutely respected.” The eldest daughter was quick to celebrate her position: “It’s good that you think so, daddy, because at my university they did a survey.

It turned out that 72 percent of the students of my generation are virgins, and I am in the minority.” Doña Panoplia’s cook informed him: “Señorito: the cake you had in the oven burned. I started to smell burnt, and when I agreed on the cake it was already pure coal.” The lady got angry: “You should have called me, asshole.” “Why call her that? the woman responded magnanimously. It wasn’t your fault that the cake burned.” Don Cucoldo, embarrassed, made a sincere confession to his wife: “When I make love to you I think of another woman.” “How bad you are, Cucoldo! she moaned. And me, when I make love with other men I always remember you!” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Father Soárez usually talks with the Lord.

We can all do it, but this is made easier for him, not because of his profession but because of his great faith.

The other day he asked:

-Father: where can you be found?

He replied:

-I’m in nature; in the mountains and forests; in deserts and jungles; at sea. I am in the heart of man and woman. I am, above all, in homes where the love of spouses and their children dwells. That’s where I am the most.

Father Soárez asked again:

– Sir: and are you also in the cathedrals and sanctuaries; in churches and temples?

The Father replied:

Yes, Soarez. I am also there. Sometimes.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. The minister accused of plagiarism takes refuge against the UNAM.”.

shut up to the university

a judge for a finger.

here is the first step

which leads to impunity.