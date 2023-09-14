The cars They have evolved a lot in recent decades. Vehicles are increasingly more sustainable, but one of the greatest evolutions they have undergone since their invention are the security systems, both internal and external.

The airbag, the automatic braking system and the multiple warnings that today’s cars are capable of making are some of the examples. Brands have also chosen improve closure systems of vehicles. In fact, many do not even have a lock or at least it is not visible.

How to open the car if it is blocked?



In the most modern ones, just by approaching with the key, the cars open their doors. For years, the most common thing has been to press a button on the remote control for the vehicle to open. Although, it is not common for these systems to fail, but it can happen with the resulting problem for the driver.

Many of these modern vehicles They contemplate a plan B in this case. Although it is not necessary, the controls have a key. On some models, next to the handle there is a trim behind which the lock is located.

By pushing the trim you can insert the key and proceed to open the vehicle to continue driving. When you remove the trim, the lock will be visible.

However, if this problem has occurred, it is recommended take the car to the house so that they can review its operation and so that it can operate again in optimal conditions.

Other key functions



Furthermore, modern vehicle keys are not only used to open the car. Some have ‘hidden’ functions since with them you can raise all the car windows if they have been left down, or close them otherwise or open only the driver’s door are some of them.