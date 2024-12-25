He People’s Party published this Tuesday his christmas greeting on their social networks under the slogan “Let’s activate Christmas mode.” But in addition, the main opposition party has wanted to send a ‘encrypted’ or ‘hidden’ message to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezwhom he has asked to resign in his traditional message around these dates.

In a 43-second video, the narrator begins by saying “Christmas always begins with a peaceful night. And although it is difficult – look how difficult it is – not to have to do it, this year, and for it to be that way, during the 24th and December 25 we will try not to talk about politics.”

However, the subtitles of the audio have been transcribed in a peculiar way to take advantage of the congratulations to request the resignation of the Chief Executive: “Christmas ALWAYS BEGINS WITH A NIGHT OF PEACE“, reads the first sentence of the subtitles, which continue with the phrase “And Although it is DIFFICULT, LOOK that it is difficult, you don’t HAVE to do it…“.

In this way, if the letters that the PP has highlighted in capital letters in the subtitles of its congratulations are put together, the message “Sánchez resigns” can be read.

“Let’s activate Christmas mode. We wish you to spend the best days with yours. Enjoying who makes you happy and remembering those who are no longer here,” continues the voice in offno longer ‘encoded’ messages.

The video, in which you can see a happy family enjoying these holidays, ends with the voice of the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, saying “Merry christmas! Happy future!“

Feijóo has shared the video on his social networks and has accompanied it with the following message: “We want to share with you a message (almost) not at all political. For 48 hours, let’s have the holidays in peace. Let’s turn on #ChristmasMode! Merry Christmas. Happy Future.”

For his part, the PSOE This Tuesday he published his traditional Christmas greeting on his social networks, where users have joked about the absence of the word Christmas in it. “Merry christmas. Does it cost that much?”a user has raised in the comments in response to this congratulation. “It’s called Christmas. Merry Christmas,” insisted another. “Merry Christmas then,” said another.