He Weather in Queretaro for him start of the week from June 18 to 21, will bring with it high temperatures and strong gusts of wind; however, no rain is expected in the state.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), just this Sunday it is forecast that an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain the third heat wave in Mexico.

For what in Querétaro are expected maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 ° C, accompanied by strong gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

During the morning, clear skies and a temperate environment are expected, the sky will be cloudy in the afternoon with a hot environment in the municipalities of Querétaro.

Weather in Querétaro for the beginning of the week

For the beginning of the week, from Monday, it is expected that the third heat wave prevails by an anticyclonic circulation in average levels of the atmosphere.

Likewise, a cold front is expected out of season that will cause rains in the north of the country, however, in Querétaro only strong gusts of wind are expected.

According to the SMN, for the Queretaro municipalities it is expected that from the Monday to Wednesday there are winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

Also, during the three forecast days, maximum temperatures are expected to be 35 to 40 °C.

According to the State Water Commission (CEAQ) the municipalities in which it will be hottest will be: