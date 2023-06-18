An this weekend, when observers and fans of the German national football team discussed more critically and skeptically than usual why they allow too many goals and score too few goals, the German Football Association (DFB) sent a man into the discussion who hardly will be able to change. And that’s probably what makes sports director Rudi Völler relatively valuable for the DFB at the moment.

He doesn’t choose the players. He doesn’t choose the system. And when he talks about it, he doesn’t choose a word like the tipping six (which, by the way, would do the team quite good). You could also put it all this way: Rudivöllerei is supposed to be the ibuprofen for the average German football fan. It should quickly calm anger and worries. And that weekend, anger and worry were bigger than usual.

On Saturday, Völler therefore spoke to “Bild”, the most influential medium in the German football world, which diagnosed the DFB with a “flick crisis”. On Sunday he then spoke to all sorts of reporters in Frankfurt. It was about the 3:3 against Ukraine. It was about the 0:1 against Poland. And it was about the big question that has arisen since these games: Is Hansi Flick the coach who should lead the DFB team to the home European Championship in the summer?

“That’s a great gift”

“Good morning everyone on this sunny Sunday,” Völler burst out – and then talked about this week, which was quite dark for Flick and his players. “It’s logical that there are discussions about the way we play, about tactics and, above all, about the results, and we have to face that.” It’s even important, which is why he’s there himself. He recalled the debt of the World Cup that the coach had (and he also took the opportunity to recall that he himself hadn’t been to that World Cup).







He recalled the decision of the DFB presidium around Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke to keep Flick as national coach, which in his view was “absolutely the right one”. And he recalled a phone call that he himself had with Flick when he was there and had experienced a “top trainer”, because: “He reflected. He questioned himself. He did exactly what you do in a situation like this. (…) He has strayed from his ideas, as Bayern did for years, in order to get the best out of the player material that he has available. That’s a great gift that a coach has – to say: What can I do? What can we do better?”

He admits that at the moment it has not yet been possible to create enthusiasm and take people with you. But: “One thing is a fact: Hansi Flick is an absolute top trainer.” The experimentation – everyone could see it as they want, but without it “we would not have been able to experience the wonderful footballer Malick Thiaw”. We want to inspire people again. And this is how Rudi Völler’s defense speech ended: “I’m still optimistic that we can do it. Preferably on Tuesday directly with a win.”