Low occupancy is currently reported by hoteliers in the Magic Town of Mocorito, despite the fact that the summer vacation season is close and that is when families take the opportunity to leave their cities and visit other tourist destinations. However, in Mocorito the strong and intense temperatures make their own and the Magical Town is unattractive without its field of sunflowers and without a date for the opening of the Los Tigres del Norte Museumand apart from that, the Viernes de Plaza program is canceled these days.

It is not for less that some tourists prefer to visit beach destinations to cope with the heat, so it will be up to the director of Tourism of Mocorito, José José Norzagaray, to implement strategies that attract visitors and, therefore, they can benefit hoteliers, merchants and other service providers, so they should not forget that with this tourist projection there are no periods of absence of cultural events and that the tourist projection is the main economic activity of the municipal seat.

According to what is said in the municipality of Angosturawhich had previously had two sister cities, however, due to the carelessness of the former mayors, that relationship was broken, however, and in view of this situation, the mayor Miguel Angel Angulo Acosta he set out to strengthen those ties of friendship to cope with a good relationship and to be able to achieve a brotherhood with the city of La Puente, California, in the United States.

And it is that for municipalities to have a relationship with other cities is important because of the benefits that can be achieved from it. However, the procedures are in process, so the municipal president may or may not receive these benefits, since perhaps he only has to leave the brotherhood for the next administration, for now, he was already the guest of honor at the celebration of the independence of the neighboring country.

With the right foot, Yuriria Zepeda Corrales is about to close her passage through the leadership of the Stasasa, since the State Goverment gave a good response to the list of requests made, in such a way that as of next year the salary of the union members before the IMSS will increase, until the registration is 100 percent, in addition to an increase in scholarships monthly for children of workers.

The strike that they carried out in April gave them results, since these were some of the most famous topics that they finally managed to achieve. It will be up to Miguel Zazueta Gerardo, the new union leader, to fight for new benefits, after he officially begins his work on July 13.

In terms of security in schools, Sergio Lagunes Inclán, Director of Security, should

Public and Municipal Transit of Salvador Alvarado, devise effective strategies that reduce or eradicate theft or vandalism in educational establishments, and especially in this holiday season.

With this it is revealed that the brigades of parents, teachers and administrators just do not work, because cases such as the primary Adolfo Lopez Mateos and CAM 47, where there have often been cases of vandalism and theft, must be taken into account, especially since the impact on these schools and more on children is not just anything. The police command will have to figure it out, because the ball is already in their court.

