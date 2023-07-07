The ‘president’ Pere Aragonès, this Friday, at the Palau Robert in Barcelona. David Zorrakino (Europa Press)

Catalan President Pere Aragonès continues to think about his idea of ​​mobilizing a “great common democratic front” in the face of a possible victory of the right in the general elections. This Friday he has given it another twist and, in the middle of the workday break with his advisers, he has appeared to explain that he has commissioned them to focus on consolidating and developing more rights for the citizens and has once again called for political unity. Asked specifically if he opens the door for Junts to re-enter the Executive, Aragonès replied that his priority is to ensure a “parliamentary majority” that gives him stability.

“Catalonia will be a bastion in the defense of rights and freedoms”, said the head of the Government, thanks to an immense “mobilization of the country” in the face of “the offensive” to the rights and freedoms that he believes will be seriously affected by a government where those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and those of Santiago Abascal are. In this unity of action to shield “the great consensus of the country”, the president has said, “no one is left over” but in his mind there is no way for Junts to return to the Executive that he abandoned last October.

Aragonès, who holds 33 seats out of 163, is committed to seeking formulas for large sums in Parliament that allow them to withstand the eventual shock. Already, after the poor results of the independence movement in the local elections in May, the president himself had extended his hand to the other formations for a “common front”, an idea that was not well understood even among the ranks of the Republicans and that was answered by Jordi Turull’s men asking for joint lists for 23-J. These calls for unity ended in a bitter confrontation over the pacts in mayors’ offices and municipal entities.

The plan of President In the face of “the reactionary wave” against rights and freedoms that a triumph of the PP and Vox would represent has two aspects: on the one hand, that there is a great electoral mobilization on the 23rd and, on the other hand, internal work in the Government to shield any possible attack attempt but where very possibly also have to counter with the support of the legislature. Hence, the commission to the councilors during the work session, which lasted all day, was to “identify” all the rights that could be threatened, remembering how in Vox they directly criticize abortion or both rights are launched against it. school model in Catalan. The departments of the Generalitat, the head of the Government continued, “will study, prepare and activate all the political and legal tools to defend ourselves”.

Catalonia, also recalled the national coordinator of ERC, maintained access to universal health during the mandates of Mariano Rajoy despite the fact that the PP, from the central government, limited that right to people in an irregular immigration situation. The idea would be to advance in this formula, but without much more specificity for now, beyond the will to achieve it. Asked about his low level of recognition in the latest barometer of the CEO, Aragonès has said that he will work at a level closer to the citizenry but has valued how the assessment of the management of the entire Executive has grown, already located at previous levels to the previous term.

