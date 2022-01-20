Former English full-back Jamie Vincent, who played for several British clubs, died suddenly at the age of 46

The world of English and European football mourns over the sudden and shocking death of Jamie Vincent. A long career for him, who as left-back has worn the jerseys of several British clubs, also collecting many satisfactions and victories. His life was cut short by a heart attack, which took him away at the age of 46. Dozens and dozens of messages of condolence appeared on social media in the past few hours.

Born in 1975 in Wimbledon, the temple of world tennis, he immediately fell in love with a bigger ball, the football. It was at Wimbledon that he made his debut with the youth teams, before moving to and making his debut among the professionals with the legendary club of Crystal Palace.

He also marked his own with the Crystal Palace first goal as a professionalin a League Cup match against Southend United, in October 1995. After a successful loan spell atAFC Bournemouthsigned and made over 100 league appearances with the latter.

He later moved to all ‘Huddersfield Townbefore being sold again to Portsmouth. After two more experiences, with Derby County And Yeovil Townin the summer of 2006, he signed for it Swindon Townwhere he also held the role of vice-captain.

The footballer died last January 18, caught by a heart attack fulminating that left him no way out.

Condolences for Jamie Vincent’s death

Many have welcomed the news of Jamie Vincent’s death with profound ache. Pain they poured out on social media, posting very moving farewell messages.

Like the former Wales national footballer Ady Williamswho played with Vincent in Swindon, who wrote on Twitter:

Nice to read so many tributes for my friend Jamie Vincent. He was a great friend of mine and I am truly saddened to hear of him missing. My thoughts are with his family and with his loved ones. You can’t die like this at this age.

They also thought about saying goodbye to the former footballer forever many clubs he played for. Like Bournemouth and Portsmouth, which he wrote: