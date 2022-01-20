India reports more than 300,000 new covid infections found within 24 hours. The authorities of the Asian giant, with a population of over 1.3 billion people, attribute the new growth in infections to the spread of the Omicron variant. According to data from the Ministry of Health reported by the Times of India, 317,532 infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the highest in 249 days, and another 491 deaths have been recorded. The active cases are 1,924,051, never so many in 234 days, the newspaper underlines. Since the start of the pandemic, India has reported more than 38.2 million infections, 9,287 of which are attributed to the Omicron variant, with 487,693 deaths.