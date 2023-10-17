“My daughter is a lioness,” he said this Tuesday Keren Sherf Shemthe mother of the young Franco-Israeli Mia Shem kidnapped during the attack by the Islamist organization Hamas on Israel on October 7 and this October 16 She was the first of more than 200 hostages held in Gaza who appeared in a video released by the militia, in which she asked to be released as soon as possible.

“She looks terrified and in a lot of pain. I can see that she is saying what she has been told to say, and I see that she is stable, and that she needs medical attention,” said the mother, commenting on the video in which the young woman lying down, while a health worker bandages her obviously injured right arm.

"I ask the world to bring my baby back to me. She just went to a party

“Until yesterday I didn’t know if she was alive or dead.. I ask the world to bring my baby back to me. “She just went to a party,” said Keren Shem, referring to her 21-year-old daughter, who lives in Shoham, central Israel, and who that Saturday was at the electronic music party in the south of the country, which thousands of young people had attended and who were surprised by the Hamas incursion.

Hundreds were massacred by gunfire or hand grenades in the early hours of dawn, while others were taken to Gaza as hostages.

Asked why her daughter was captured alive among so many dead, The mother speculated that perhaps she was one of the first to be apprehended.because already at 7:17 in the morning (4:17 GMT) he had sent a message informing his family that they were being shot and asking for help.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 | BREAKING: Hamas releases first images of Israeli hostage Mia Shem, 21, from Shoham, said: “They are taking care of me (…) I only ask that you bring me home as soon as possible. Get me out of here as soon as possible . Please”. pic.twitter.com/GVJDUNn47n — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) October 16, 2023

I knew my daughter would be alive, because she is a fighter, a warrior, she is a real lioness.

“I knew my daughter would be alive, because she is a fighter, a warrior, she is a real lioness, she has been through a lot in her life,” the mother described.

“I knew she was going to fight, that she would not give up and she is surely giving encouragement to the other kidnapped people, she likes to make others happy, she has a big heart and is like a mother to her little sister, who is ten years old,” he remarked. Keren Shen.

He remembered that At the first moment of seeing the video released by Hamas last night, he began to scream with joy when he saw that his daughter was alive.and in the next moment he felt panic when he realized the circumstances he found himself in: “It’s like a roller coaster.”

“This is a crime against humanity and all together we should put an end to this terror and bring everyone back safely,” the mother added during a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“I love her very much, I miss her, and thinking every day that I am hugging her is what keeps me strong and centered.”, he concluded.

EFE

