In the war between Israel and the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip According to the UN Human Rights Office, violations of international humanitarian law occur every day. The office appealed in Geneva on Tuesday to the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas to release the 199 hostages kidnapped in the Oct. 7 raids on Israel. It should also stop rocket attacks on Israel.

The office is particularly concerned about civilians in the Gaza Strip. Numerous practices and clinics were bombed. It is difficult for thousands of injured people, around 50,000 pregnant women and people with chronic or mental illnesses to get medical help. “Attacks on medical facilities, personnel or the injured and sick are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” said bureau spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani. As the occupying power in the Gaza Strip, Israel is obliged to ensure the safety and care of the 1.1 million people who have been called upon to leave their neighborhoods towards the south. There are no signs that this has happened.