Mohammad Mehdi Karamia multiple karate champion, was executed after being accused of the murder of a basiji -Islamic militant- in November during the protests unleashed by the death of Mahsa Amini, the Mizan agency of the Iranian Judiciary reported this weekend.

The 22-year-old man would have participated along with other “rioters” in the “riots” in Karaj, a city near Tehran, in early November, they tried to block the Karaj-Qazvin highway and attacked security agents, according to Mizan.

In the clashes he would have participated in the stabbing to death of the basiji Ruhollah Ajamian, a crime for which 16 people were accused, of whom four have been sentenced to death, according to official media.

Karami’s fatherwho practiced karate, a sport in which he won numerous medals, denounced to the Iranian media that the judicial authorities had not allowed them to choose a lawyer and that the lawyer selected for them did not respond to their calls.

Now, with worldwide consternation over his death sentence, this Monday the video of the moment in which the father says goodbye to his son, before his grave, was released.

The pain after the death penalty

In the recording shared on social networks by Iranian media, the man can be seen saying goodbye to Mohammad, along with other loved ones, in the city of Eshtehard.

In the clip you can see how he lies down, affected, on his son’s grave, adorned with flowers.

Later, he can see how a relative passes him a photograph of Mohammad, which he puts against his face and then rises to heaven in the middle of his heartrending cry.

The sensitive images have become popular amid various demonstrations of rejection of the death sentences that have been carried out in Iran in recent days.

The sentences do not stop

The Iranian justice system announced on Mondayto death sentence of three other people in relation to the protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini while in detention, unleashing a new wave of international outrage.

The three convicted, as well as two men who were executed on Saturday, were arrested as part of the repression of the protests unleashed after the death of Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested for allegedly violating the dress code in force in the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian authorities describe the protest movement as “riots” and affirm that the mobilizations are encouraged by countries and organizations hostile to

Iran.

Iran claims hundreds of people — including security agents — have been killed and thousands of protesters have been detained.

According to the judiciary agency Mizan Online, those convicted, Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaghoubi, They were accused of involvement in the death of three members of the security forces during demonstrations on November 16. They were found guilty of “moharabeh” (war against God), Mizan Online said.

In the same process, two other people were sentenced to jail terms. Among them is footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, who plays for a local team. All the sentences announced this Monday can be appealed before the Supreme Court, added Mizan Online.

