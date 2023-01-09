Mansour said in a video clip broadcast on his YouTube channel: “Fatouh spoke to me and apologized to me and the fans of Zamalek, and promised me to open a new page,” noting that the left back of the Egyptian national team “will organize training starting from Tuesday.”

And the club’s president had said, in the wake of Zamalek’s 1-1 tie with Al-Dakhiliya in the Egyptian League, on Thursday, that he had suspended the two players and offered them for sale, accusing them of playing under the influence of hashish.

After that, Jumaa apologized to Mansour, who accepted the apology and said that the player was “committed and loyal to the club.”

The crisis dates back to Thursday, when Zamalek announced its squad for the interior meeting, with the participation of Fattouh and the presence of Jumaa as a substitute, but minutes before the start of the match, the technical staff withdrew the players.

After the meeting, coach Gisvaldo Ferreira said that the two players had a “medical complaint,” while Mansour confirmed that “there are drugs in their bodies.”

Zamalek, the defending champion, ranks third in the Egyptian league standings table, with 25 points, behind leaders Al-Ahly (30 points) and Future II (26 points), after the end of 12 rounds of the competition.