What would you say if you had the opportunity to leave one last message before you die? Probably no one wants to think about it, but there are people who have had to face that situation, leaving everyone shocked. The heartbreaking story of a young man was revealed pilot, who recorded his last words before crashing in Florida.

Due to poor visibility in the air, Melrose’s Adrien James Valentine Floridahe couldn’t keep control of his aircraft and ended up crashing in a state park. Beyond the accidenthis case is drawing attention for the heartbreaking message he left before he died.

The last words of a pilot before crashing in Florida



He pilot 21 years old was driving a plane single-engine private plane, but due to weather conditions, it crashed in a state park south of Gainesville, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft It had been purchased just two weeks earlier. It was a small plane propeller-driven Cherokee Piper 180 that took off from Kissimmee Gateway Airport around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and flew about 100 miles north toward Gainesville.

But at 1:25 p.m. pilot It flew very low, below 1,000 feet, then climbed again to about 3,000 feet and turned west. At 2 pm according to the flight report, the aircraft It made a series of hairpin turns in very cloudy weather and climbed to 6,800 feet, finally crashing at about 300 miles per hour. According to the manufacturer’s recommendations, the plane could only reach 142 miles per hour, so authorities believe the plane He fell straight to the ground in his final moments.

Air traffic control shared that they heard the victim radio for help minutes before he crashed. He pilot He said he had gotten lost due to poor visibility, “I’m losing altitude,” and asked if he should climb or descend, go left or right, since he couldn’t get a clear reading from his instruments in the cockpit.

According to a recording of radio traffic obtained by WFT News, he pilot He said “I don’t think I can maintain my altitude without descending. How many miles am I from Gainesville? “I’m losing altitude.” What followed was a heartbreaking message to her parents, as she then asked air traffic control to tell them that she loved them moments before she crashed and died.

According to the previous owner of the plane The deceased pilot had obtained his license in May of this year.