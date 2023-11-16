Earlier this week, this newspaper reported that former actor Geert Hoes (40), known from Goede Tijden Slechte Tijden, has been in the Leiden University Medical Center for more than two months. He announced on Facebook that he has a rare bacteria and parasite in his body, which cause serious health problems. He could no longer walk and lost 35 kilos. Parasitologist Jaap van Hellemond of Erasmus MC: “There are very nasty parasites and bacteria that appear to be resistant to medicines.”

