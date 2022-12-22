The Peruvian film “The Heart of the Moon”, directed by Aldo Salvini, failed to enter the Oscar 2023 shortlist. The film, which won an award at the prestigious London Sci-Fi Festival, was unable to make its way to the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12, 2023.

After its premiere in October in national theaters, the film aroused the interest of several compatriots, who did not hesitate to talk about it and highlight the performance of Haydee Cáceres.

Films nominated for best international feature film

The final vote for the 2023 Oscars will take place from January 12 to 17, and the nominations will be announced on the 24th of the same month. At the moment, these are the pre-nominees:

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Austria, “The Rebel Empress”

Belgium, close

Cambodia, return to seoul

Denmark, Holy spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, “No news at the front ”

India, “Last Film Show”

Ireland, “The quiet girl”

Mexico, “Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths”

Morocco, “The blue caftan”

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, “EO”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Sweden, “Conspiracy in Cairo”

“Argentina, 1985″ and “Bardo” among the favorites

The film directed by Santiago Miter and starring Ricardo Darín not only achieved success in his country, but is also one step away from being part of the 2023 Oscars. The plot, which tells the story of Julio Strassera, prosecutor in the trial of the military juntas, could be part of the final list of competitors. For now, the tape has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes.

For its part, “Bardo”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, is also a strong candidate to be part of the awards ceremony. The film tells the life of Silverio, a well-known and award-winning documentarian who sees his reality turned upside down when he returns to Mexico after being awarded.