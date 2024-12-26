This week the audience of ‘Aruser@s’ (La Sexta) was in for a major surprise, when on Monday they watched, stupefied, how the show’s presenter, Alfonso Arúscaused ‘leave’ and was replaced by an unexpected collaborator. No one spoke out about the reason why the driver had been left out of the Atresmedia network’s program, which gave rise to thinking that it could be something fortuitous. However, on Tuesday Arús did not sit in front of ‘Aruser@s’ either and the public began to worry about him. Well, now his son and collaborator on the program, Hans Arús, has spoken out about the health status of his father.

Alfonso Arús It is, without a doubt, the soul of ‘Aruser@s’. Thus, his presence at the head of the La Sexta format is unquestionable. The presenter, furthermore, is characterized by going to his workplace, even with health problems. In fact, a few weeks ago he ran the space almost without a voice, hence, on Monday all the alarms went off when Arús did not appear commanding his team, a place occupied by his son Hans, a collaborator who usually looks after the trends section of the Network.

[Bárbara Rey, silenciada tras la grave línea roja que cruza con Lecquio: «¿Le bajáis el micro, por favor?»]

Precisely, it has been Hans Arús who has taken a step forward to reveal what is happening to Alfonso Arús so that I cannot be presenting these days ‘Arusers‘. “In these last two programs I have had to replace Alfonso due to intestinal flu,” explained the collaborator of the La Sexta program on his Instagram profile.









“An opportunity that we have all accepted with emotion, confidence and security in each of the members of this team,” said the talk show host about what the team felt like in the La Sexta space and who went on to thank his followers for their support. «The most special thing about this challenge has been, without a doubt, receiving so many expressions of affection from each of you. “I feel very proud to be part of the great ‘Arusera’ family,” concluded Hans Arús with this statement in which he clarified what the health status of Alfonso Arús.